Logging truck crashes 'all too common' on road

Sarah Steger
| 8th Jul 2017 5:44 AM
A Corbet Group logging truck rolled over just off Gladstone Monto Rd on Thursday morning.
A Corbet Group logging truck rolled over just off Gladstone Monto Rd on Thursday morning.

BOYNE Valley residents are horrified after another logging truck came to grief on their main access road this week.

Chaos unfolded on Gladstone-Monto Rd when a truck rolled at the corner of Bowman and Rushbrook Rds, just off the main route, on Thursday.

Police and emergency services crews arrived at the scene of the crash around 11.30am, and were greeted by the all-too-common sight of a truck on its side and logs all over the road.

The Corbet Group truck driver was not injured, but crash scenes like this were becoming a frequent occurrence, according to local residents.

Joyce McClure, a Boyne Valley local, was in the area at the time of the incident.

"I checked that the driver was okay ... took some photos of the damage and posted them on Facebook to alert people," she said.

Mrs McClure said although it was her first time at the scene of a crash, these incidents were happening all too often, an opinion shared by many other local residents.

FATAL: A 59-year-old driver was killed in this accident off Gladstone Monto Rd in February.
"It's hard to know if they're sticking to the speed limits because in the end the trucks are all so large that they just own the road," she said.

This year there have been several truck crashes on the road, including one fatal accident on February 2.

Joyce's husband Ross McClure, president of Nagoorin Progress Association, said trucks travelled along the road "every 20 minutes, it seems".

"The old part of the road has been there forever, it's unlit and the wooden bridge is very narrow," he said.

"When you travel the road you don't know if you have enough space for the truck to pass you, and you're sitting there looking for extra room, bracing yourself.

TOO COMMON: A logging truck veered off the Bruce Hwy and rolled at Iveragh in March.
"Driving these logging trucks is like driving with a tank full of water on the back ... the drivers are paid to make judgments and assess the conditions, but sometimes we all get complacent or forget.

"I don't think it's right to just blame lane widths or corners whenever there's a truck accident on this road though."

Bryan Smith, of Rocky's Own Transport, said, "(his) view on these things is you drive to the conditions."

"The fact is we can't have the best possible roads everywhere. Regional areas are always going to have thin, narrow, rough roads," he said.

Corbet Group did not reply to requests for comment.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne valley trucks

Local Partners

