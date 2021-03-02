Boyne Valley school zone undergoes repairs

Maintenance work is underway for a Boyne Valley school’s traffic light zone.

Nagoorin State School’s flashing school zone signs have stopped working for the past three weeks, according to residents.

Department of Transport and Main Roads installed the flashing school zone signs at Nagoorin State School in 2018.

A TMR spokesman said the flashing lights required repairs and were due to be operational this week.

“Even without the flashing lights in operation, drivers are reminded the times and speed limit on the signs must still be adhered to,” the TMR spokesman said.

“Special care and attention is needed to ensure everyone’s safety when entering school zones.

“We are continuously improving safety for school children and have installed flashing school zone signs at more than 1100 school zones across the state.”