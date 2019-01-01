Boyne Valley rail trail to get two big boosts in 2019

ON TRACK: The section of track alongside Awoonga Dam to be developed by the GAWB.

ON TRACK: The section of track alongside Awoonga Dam to be developed by the GAWB.

THE members of the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail (BBIRT) have received two very good pieces of news in regard to keeping up the momentum to make the trail a reality.

President of the BBIRT committee Mark McLachlan said the Gladstone Area Water Board (GAWB) have proposed the development of a three and half kilometre stretch of the trail heading south from the Boynedale Bush Camp.

"A multi-use trail will be designed for use by walkers, cyclist and horse riders," he said.

"This particular section of the trail also runs alongside Lake Awoonga and takes in stunning lake views and an abundance of bird life."

ON TRACK: The section of track alongside Awoonga Dam to be developed by the GAWB.

Mr McLachlan was also delighted with the news that 51 of the old rail bridges along the line, will also be retained for future use.

"The Queensland Government through the Dept of Transport and Main Roads have confirmed the bridges are there to stay," he said.

"The persistence of the BBIRT committee in talking to the various ministers and department officials, along with good publicity has paid off.

"We've had plenty of discussions with the Department throughout the year, and preserving the bridges was not a foregone conclusion.

"But they saw good community support through our meetings, website and Facebook page for the trail and they've come on board.

"It may take a long time to develop the trail but the bridges are critical for future use."

ON TRACK: The bridge over Deception Creek.

Mr McLachlan acknowledged the effort of the committed band of volunteers for continuing the momentum to make the rail trail a reality and thanked Minister Mark Bailey for his support.

"We're hoping to sit down with the ministers from relevant departments and local government mayors in the New Year to talk about a funding model that will work for some of the less populated Shire Councils," he said.

"They have big area's of responsibility, but small populations and extremely limited funds.

"But the progress we've made since 2017 when Councillor Desley O'Grady started things off has been amazing."

ON TRACK: A map showing the section of track to be developed by the GAWB.

The next meeting of the BBIRT is at 10am, Friday 8 at the Colonial Motor Inn, 5 Thomsen Street, Monto.

For more information visit the BBIRT Facebook page or website: https://boyneburnettinlandrailtrail.org.au/