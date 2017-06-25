Boyne Valley Flooding: Resident sick of being 'ignored'

FRANK McKee says the Boyne Valley hasn't been forgotten, it's worse than that, it's being ignored.

Mr McKee is talking about how much of the Boyne Valley is trapped every time Lake Awoonga spills.

The dam spilled at the end of March, and Mr McKee said the road had water over it for four days, and this was not a bad situation compared to other times.

"This to me just smacks of being shoved under the carpet type of stuff,” he said.

Mr McKee said the problem had been ongoing since the raising of Lake Awoonga finished in 2002.

"I raised the issue before they even started construction, so I've been working on this same thing for 17 years and I've been getting the runaround for 17 years,” he said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher brought the issue up in Queensland Parliament.

He asked Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey for an update on an alternative route during flooding around Nellie Simpson Rd and the design and plan for the road.

Mr Bailey said that during the past 12 months the Department of Transport and Main Roads had progressed planning for future upgrades to improve the flood immunity of Gladstone-Monto Rd.

"From this planning, TMR has identified the preferred alignment for a flood access road in the Nellie Simpson Rd area, utilising the vacant rail corridor,” he said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is now looking at options to fund the construction of the flood access road on Gladstone-Monto Rd, however, funding for any upgrade would be subject to competing priorities across the state.”

Mr Bailey said that had become challenging and criticised the previous LNP government for "cuts” to transport funding.

The reasons the Minister said the unused rail corridor was being looked at was because of reduced environmental and cultural heritage impacts, reduced ongoing maintenance, a high standard of alignment and the land was state-owned.

Mr McKee said the rail corridor had been looked at as an option before.

"The rail corridor is a very narrow corridor and there's a massive wooden bridge there,” he said. "That was looked at before and it was put in the too-hard basket.”

Mr McKee, who lives in Builyan, said every time it rained, people living in the Boyne Valley would not be able to leave.

"I'm just about getting sick of these boofheads in Brisbane saying 'it's not a priority', you try living in the Boyne Valley and find out if it's a priority.”

Gladstone Regional Council acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the council was lobbying Mr Butcher to get funding for the road, and he in turn was lobbying the State Government.

Mr Butcher was contacted for comment.