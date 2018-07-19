Boyne Valley fire still burning after seven days

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services remain at the scene of a grass fire at Boyne Valley which started last Thursday.

The fire burning near Gladstone Monto Road is not posing any threat to nearby properties at this time.

QFES said it is burning safely within containment lines.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will continue to monitor the area.

Anyone living nearby should close their windows and doors, and if they suffer from a respiratory condition they should keep their medications close by.

Drivers have also been urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned they should call Triple Zero.