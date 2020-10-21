Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

In a classic example of local industry and community working together, Boyne Smelters Limited handed over a new transportable barbecue trailer to a local community group.

SAUSAGES are on the menu after the Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snagged a winner thanks to the generosity of Boyne Smelters Limited.

In a classic example of local industry and community working together, BSL handed over a new transportable barbecue trailer to the not-for-profit social club which will allow it to

conduct fundraising activities and support its income stream.

In 2015, BSL engaged the men’s shed to project-manage and construct a BSL community barbecue trailer for use at local fundraising activities.

With the program now complete, ownership of the trailer will be transferred to the men’s shed for its ongoing use and management within the Boyne Tannum community.

BSL has been a proud partner of the Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed for more than seven years,

helping the group to establish a workshop and funding streams crucial to its growth.

The men’s shed is a community-based organisation focused on completing meaningful projects in the Boyne Tannum area.

Practical and social activities enjoyed by members have offered a much-needed men’s health and well-being service to the community.

BSL interim general manager Leigh Staines said the business was proud to be associated with the Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed.

Shed president Rick Bichsel thanked BSL for its long-standing support in not only the development of the group, but also project collaboration and fundraising efforts.

“We look forward to continuing to work with BSL for the betterment of our local community and we greatly appreciate their generous donation of the barbecue trailer,” Mr Bichsel said.

For further information about Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed or the hire of the community barbecue trailer, contact 0427 738 432.