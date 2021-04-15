Boyne Tannum HookUp reels in $20k cash boost

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher (centre) with Karen Windress and Andrew Davis from the Boyne-Tannum HookUp.

One of the region’s hallmark events has been given a cash boost by the Queensland Government in recognition of its positive effect on tourism.

The State Government’s Queensland Destination Events Program (QDEP) is investing

$20,000 in the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Gladstone region was the greatest place to live, work, and fish in Australia.

“The Palaszczuk Government understands events like the Boyne Tannum HookUp are an

important driver for tourism by encouraging visitors to stay, explore and spend in Central

Queensland,” Mr Butcher said.

“The Boyne Tannum HookUp Association work incredibly hard to put this festival on, so I’m

pleased that this extra funding will help the event to put on extra staff, cover marketing costs and hire event infrastructure.

“This festival is Australia’s biggest family fishing competition and a wonderful showcase of our natural assets and community.”

“The three-day event will lure thousands of registered fishing competitors to one of Queensland’s premier fishing locations for a great weekend of family fun and entertainment.”

Mr Butcher said Gladstone residents had managed the pandemic well, which meant events like the HookUp could continue and the organisers had a COVIDSafe event plan.

“Everyone should be catching something this weekend, but I want to make sure it’s only fish,” Mr Butcher said.

“If you have any symptoms leave the rod at home and go and get tested.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said this round of the Queensland Destination Events Program was another important step in helping local communities to recover.

“We’re keen to help kickstart new events and help existing festivals to grow to reach their full visitor potential,” Mr Hinchcliffe said.

“More than ever, events are crucial to supporting Queensland tourism to recover from the global pandemic and rebuild better for the future.”

