Boyne Tannum Bowls Club take on the state’s best

TEAM BITS: Boyne Tannum Bowls Club players (L to R kneeling) Geoff Geekee, manager Myles Collins, Lozza Gaul, Shannon Smith and (L to R standing) Phil Lindfield, Lester Schelbach, president Peter Cameron, Mick Trojak, Carl Finn, Geoff Turnbull, Howard Davies, Tony McGrath and Roger Mills at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club for the 2019 State Pennants.

LAWN BOWLS: Boyne Tannum Bowls Club mixed it with Queensland’s best at the weekend, finishing fifth at the 2019 State Pennant Finals held at Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

Played under a smoked-filled sky affected by bushfires, the two-day competition pitted some of the state’s best clubs against each other.

The BITS men made a slow start to the pennant, going down 72-60 against Pialba in the opening game before being humbled 93-31 against the semi-professional Enoggera in game two.

However, some overnight soul searching prove the catalyst for victory on day two as the club defeated Dalby 75-52 to finish in fifth.

Club president Peter Cameron said BITS’ players kept improving as the tournament wore on.

“Our guys dug really deep and played well (against Dalby),” Cameron said.

“We were a little disappointed in our (Pialba) game and wanted to make amends because we knew we were better than that.

“(Enoggera) play in the Premier League which is top of the tree and they’re all on retainers, so we are a minnow compared to them.

“Our guys were determined to come home with something and they all bowled well (against Dalby).”

Tweed Heads beat Enoggera 68-66 in a nail-biting final.