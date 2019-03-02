Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP GONG: Boyne Smelters Limited manager Alan Milne with newly crowned Apprentice of the Year Dylan Bell who is now a fully qualified electrician.
TOP GONG: Boyne Smelters Limited manager Alan Milne with newly crowned Apprentice of the Year Dylan Bell who is now a fully qualified electrician. Contributed
News

Boyne Smelters Limited celebrates it's next generation

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOW-QUALIFIED electrician Dylan Bell has taken out the coveted Apprentice of the Year Award at the Boyne Smelters Limited Apprentice Awards ceremony.

Presented on Thursday night at Kalori Conference Centre at Boyne Island, Dylan was recognised alongside three other award recipients.

Awards were handed out to apprentices completing their fourth and first years at BSL to recognise hard work and dedication.

BSL General Manager Joe Rea said the awards night was an important showcase of future talent.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the future of Australian manufacturing is in good hands with these exceptional apprentices at BSL," he said.

"BSL offers apprenticeships in the fields of mechanical, diesel and electrical trades and for the first time in 2019, refrigeration and air-conditioning."

The award is icing on the cake for Dylan who is now working full-time in his trade at BSL.

 

L-R: Zhayne Wimbus, Ainsley Cooper. Armand Maree, Dylan Bell
L-R: Zhayne Wimbus, Ainsley Cooper. Armand Maree, Dylan Bell Contributed

The award complements his gold medal for the electrical control category at the National World Skills competition in Sydney last June.

The night was also an opportunity to congratulate those apprentices graduating from their trades.

Eleven apprentices were awarded their trade papers having successfully completed their apprenticeships.

Fourteen new apprentices were also introduced to the wider BSL team having started their roles in January.

BSL Award Recipients:

First Year Electrical Apprentice of the Year: Ainsley Cooper

First Year Mechanical Apprentice of the Year: Zhayne Wimbus

Fourth Year Mechanical Apprentice of the Year: Armand Maree

Fourth Year Electrical Apprentice of the Year: Dylan Bell

Apprentice of the Year: Dylan Bell

More Stories

apprentices boyne smelters limited employment industry work
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Miracle boy' finally home after 15 hard months in hospital

    premium_icon 'Miracle boy' finally home after 15 hard months in hospital

    News Adam had a 5 per cent chance to live when he was struck by a vehicle. Now, after his long stay at a Gold Coast hospital he is back, but the hurdles aren't over.

    Man did whiskey shots before Bruce Hwy car crash

    premium_icon Man did whiskey shots before Bruce Hwy car crash

    News The man drank shots of Jack Daniels and vodka pre-mixed drinks.

    Patients pour in as first bulk-billed MRI service starts

    premium_icon Patients pour in as first bulk-billed MRI service starts

    News People interested in a bulk-billed scan should know the criteria.

    People urged to come forward after Beecher house fire

    premium_icon People urged to come forward after Beecher house fire

    News Four QFES crews attended the Pams Crt address.