Boyne skate park injury prompts warning from QAS

PARAMEDICS are asking parents to ensure their children wear adequate safety protection and are well supervised, after a nine-year-old boy broke his arm at Boyne Island skate park this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended the skate park just after 9am and treated the young boy for his injuries.

“He was taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition,” the spokeswoman said.

Gladstone Ambulance Station Officer in Charge, Leia Spencer said now health restrictions had been lifted, many families would be out and about, which could result in a spike in injury numbers.

“To minimise any chance of children injuring themselves on scooters, bikes or skateboards we want to ensure they have properly fitted helmets that are always worn,” she said.

“Children should be warned to always stay away from the roads and wear additional safety gear if they have it.

“We are going to see more children and families getting out and using our footpaths and skate parks, especially during the school holidays.

“We can expect, that with them out and about, that accidents are going to start occurring.

“Parents should keep a watchful eye on their kids, as a moment of inattention is all it takes for an accident to happen.”

During school holidays, unfortunately paramedics attend a wide range of incidents involving children, from minor to life threatening.

“It could be as small as falling off and scraping a knee, to serious incidents with cars and bikes being involved,” she said.

“During school holidays and on weekends, now that skate parks are open, they will be definitely places we go to, but accidents can happen anywhere and everywhere.”

For families travelling this holidays, please be vigilant to ensure you get home safely.

“Be careful with speeding, intoxication, make sure your wear your seatbelts, be aware of driver fatigue and distractions,” Station Officer Spencer said.

“Be mindful of others on the road and pedestrians, so everyone gets home after the holidays safe and well.”