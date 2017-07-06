Boyne River mouth dredging remains on track

ON TRACK: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan at the mouth of the Boyne River in February announcing the plans.

THE much-anticipated dredging of the Boyne River mouth remains on track, despite no physical work having started.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Gladstone Ports Corporation had tested the ground where the planned dredging was expected to be done.

"What they'll be doing is engaging with a separate contractor to have a look at the samples ... once they've confirmed what the materials are then they can send out the contracts to do the work,” he said.

"It may be rock, it may be mud, it may be sand, so that will determine who the contractor is.”

Mr Butcher said he hoped work on dredging the channel would begin towards the end of November or start of December this year.

"That will have it all ready and prepped for the Boyne Tannum HookUp and summer next year,” he said.

Alan Nguyen at the Boyne River mouth trying to catch a fish. Paul Braven GLA270416FISHMAN

The announcement that the river mouth would be cleared was made in February and was welcomed by the fishing community.

Angler and regular boat user Jeff Amos said it was about time the channel was cleared.

"We've been chasing this for years,” he said.

"We've been very vocal with the government on getting this done.”

Mr Butcher said people had been asking for it to be done for 20 years.

"This is a big thing for all the fishers in this area,” he said.

"To see that the process is in motion is absolutely fantastic for ... the people utilising that exit and entry point in the Boyne River.”

The State Government has allocated $1.5 million for the channel clearing.

Whatever money is left over after will be used to resurface the car park at the NRG Power Station boat ramp.