Boyne River dredging work around the corner

WORK to dredge the Boyne River and make it safer still has not begun.
However, it is getting closer.
In February the State Government announced $1.5 million would be spent on the long-awaited Boyne River dredging project.
The will be 12,000 cubic metres of sediment removed from the mouth of the river, across a 15m wide channel.
Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the project would go a long way towards improving access and safety for those out on the water.
"The build-up of sediment, particularly over the past six years, has made access difficult and at times dangerous," he said.
"This project will ensure there's a clearance of at least half a metre at all tides."
Tenders for the project have closed and are now being evaluated.
In a statement GPC said the project would be subject to a comprehensive approvals process.
When the announcement was made early this year, anglers welcomed the news, saying the river was dangerous for many people because of the build-up of sediment.