Boyne River dredging due to be completed next month

CHANGES: A recent photo of the Boyne River mouth taken by Aerial Media Gladstone. The 15-metre wide channel stretching 900m will be completed in September.

WEATHER and a change in water depth are the causes for delay in the Boyne River mouth dredging project.

The project was originally due for completion before the May 4-6 Boyne Tannum HookUp, but unfavourable weather conditions pushed that date back considerably.

Since dredging work began in mid-February, contractor East Coast Maritime had only been able to operate on 58 of the first 97 days as at June 20.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan told The Observer in June the project is scheduled for completion in September and that date hasn't changed.

Mr O'Sullivan said yesterday the dredging project "is still under way after inclement weather impacts early in the project caused delays".

"The original plan was to increase the river entrance depths to 0.5m below low water datum," he said.

"This was reviewed and the decision was made to increase this depth to 1m resulting in an increase of sediment being removed from the mouth."

The Boyne River Dredging Project is funded by the Queensland Government through the Department of Transport and Main Roads' Marine Infrastructure Fund.