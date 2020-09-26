Boyne man grew marijuana to ‘save money’

A 25-YEAR-OLD man living in Boyne Island told police he was just trying to “save money” when they found his hydroponic marijuana set-up.

During a search at Charlie Vance Stuart-Sutherland’s address on July 28, police found

a grow tent, lighting, pH tester, water reservoir and fertiliser.

There were seven marijuana plants ranging from 26cm to 114cm in height and a marijuana seedling 8cm tall.

In Stuart-Sutherland’s house police located 1.2g of marijuana in a grinder, 10g in a clipseal bag and five more bags of marijuana weighing a total of 70.3g.

Additionally police found 20ml of cannabis oil, four bongs – one fashioned from a Chambord bottle, one a chocolate milk bottle and two commercially manufactured – three pipes, three grinders, a set of scales and more clipseal bags.

Stuart-Sutherland admitted the property was his and he was addicted to the drug.

He told police he decided to grow marijuana to “save money” and only did it to become “self-sufficient”.

He said all the drugs were grown for himself.

In Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Stuart-Sutherland smoked 10g of marijuana a day.

“That’s why such a significant amount was found,” Ms Wierland said.

She said her client wanted to get off the drug and find employment.

Stuart-Sutherland pleaded guilty to drug possession, producing drugs, possessing a utensil and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and was sentenced to 18 months probation with a message from Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

“Prospective employees don’t want to touch drug addicts,” Mr Manthey said.

“You're only a young fella but you need to get your a-- into gear real quick.

“You’ve got a long road, this is the start of it.

“Best of luck, I hope I don’t see you again.”

No conviction was recorded.

Read more drug production:

Man caught growing marijuana in rural area

Police find tent, lights, chemicals and drugs during search

DRUGS BUST: 1000 plants, $70K found in recent raids