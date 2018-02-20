Menu
Boyne Lions hold round one to choose youth Lion of the Year

HIGH STANDARDS: Event coordinator Cecily Burkett said she was impressed by the quality of the speeches given by participants. Contributed
Julia Bartrim
by

THERE would have been a few nerves at Tannum Sands State High School on Saturday night.

Ten young people from across the region competed for the honour of being selected to attend the Lions Youth of the Year regional level competition.

The young people, aged between 16 and 19, were required to sit through a half-hour interview on Saturday and to give a prepared public speech to the audience in the evening.

Judging was held on Saturday night, with participants required to present a five-minute public speech in the evening as well as being asked to respond to two impromptu questions.

Cecily Burkett has been involved with the Boyne Island Lions Club for 14 years and was the coordinator for Saturday's event.

Ms Burkett said it was a very positive event and she was impressed by the confidence of the young participants.

She was very impressed with the quality of the speeches given by the participants.

Topics ranged from antibiotic resistance, what a good place Gladstone was to live, and how to be a good politician and person.

Anna Hagedorn from Chanel College won the public speaking competition with her speech about memory, which focused on her grandmother's experiences with

dementia.

The overall winner on the night was Faith Bates from Tannum Sands State High School.

Faith will go on to the regional finals to be held on March 10, which will be hosted by the Boyne Island Lions Club.

Topics:  boyne island lions lions youth of the year

Gladstone Observer
