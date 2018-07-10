Boyne Island's Ghostbuster helping drought affected farmers

WHO YOU GONNA CALL: Barney Beecroft is taking part in the Road Boss Rally in his 1986 XF Falcon, Ghost Busters.

THIS WEEK outback towns will be bracing themselves as the Road Boss Rally rolls into their neck of the woods.

75 cars will leave Brisbane this morning and spend the next 10 days winding 4500 klms over remote outback roads through four states before finishing up in Booligal in central western NSW.

One of the competitors is Boyne Island's Barney Beecroft who will be driving his 1986 XF Falcon station wagon, Ghostbusters.

"This is my fourth rally and my wife Lynne will be the navigator on this tour," he said.

"Sometimes I forget to listen to her and we get lost.

"But it's a fun way of raising money for a great cause."

The charity Givit will be joining the rally and holding fund-raisers for needy communities along the way.

"A lot of the area we're travelling through is drought affected," Barney said.

"So the competitors will also be loading up with hay to hand out to farmers."

Barney added that the entry fee for the rally goes to Givit, but there's another incentive as well.

"The more each car raises each day, the earlier they can leave on the next day's rally stage," he said.

"Each car pledges $1000 dollars, and if anyone wants to donate they can go to Ghostbuster Car 16 Facebook page or to the Road Boss Rally website."

Afterwards Barney is planning a little treat for himself and his car on the way home.

"We'll slip into Bathurst and cut a lap around the track," he said.