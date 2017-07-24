Boyne Island woman's journey with Ross River Fever

TERRIBLE IMPACT: The Observer's own Danae Jackson lives with chronic pain after contracting Ross River virus.

BOYNE Island's Danae Jackson first contracted Ross River Fever 25 years ago.

"I was covered in a rash, with sore ankle joints and eventually my whole body was racked in pain," she said.

"I got really sick and had a headache that made my head feel like it was going to explode. I just slept all day.

"It was endless fatigue, I couldn't do anything but sleep."

The worst of the illness lasted for about three months, flaring up every year for a few years, before finally sitting dormant.

Then a couple of weeks before she arrived in Gladstone, just over a year ago, it flared up again.

"At first the blood tests for Ross River were negative, then a few weeks later they returned positive," Danae said.

"It was a year before I felt totally well again.

"It's like having arthritis through your whole body - my joints were really inflamed and no medication helped.

"I couldn't find anything to reduce its affects."

Today Danae feels healthy and is working full-time.

Knowing the virus lies dormant and could resurface at any time, the idea that a treatment may finally be on the horizon is something she's waited a long time to hear.