Boyne Island winner ready to go jet setting

TRAVEL TIME: Boyne Island woman Lucy Dwyer has won a $1,000 Flight Centre gift voucher thanks to The Observer and Flight Centre Travel Group. Matt Taylor GLA190318LUCY

THEY say winners are grinners, and Boyne Island woman Lucy Dwyer is just that after snagging a $1000 Flight Centre gift voucher in The Observer's latest promotion.

The competition, which ran for two weeks between February 19 and March 4, was drawn on March 5.

Ms Dwyer, who picked up her prize on Monday, said she nearly didn't answer the phone to find out she'd won.

"I nearly didn't answer because it was an early morning call, and I thought, who is this now," she said.

"You get people calling all the time from different things wanting to offer to sell things.

"But I was excited, and very happy when I found out."

Ms Dwyer, who is a regular flyer, said had she known she could have used the voucher for an upcoming trip to Melbourne for a friend's 50th birthday.

Instead, she's hoping to use the voucher for a trip to Melbourne at Christmas, or for an international holiday to New Zealand.

The other option for Ms Dwyer is to fly her son up from Port Macquarie for a visit.

"I would even think about using it for a trip to New Zealand," she said.

"That would be my next big international destination that I'd like to go to.

"I went to America a few years ago."

Lucy has lived in Boyne Island since moving up from Melbourne four years ago.

She said she enters plenty of newspaper competitions but never expects to win any of them.

While she considers herself to be fairly lucky, this is only her second major competition win after previously striking a win at Bingo.

Ms Dwyer thanked The Observer as well as Flight Centre Travel Group for supporting the competition.