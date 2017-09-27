Boyne Island pharmacist warns community to test for 'problem'disease

GOOD TO KNOW: Pharmacist Nancy Griffin performs a blood glucose test on Betty Burns at the Boyne Tannum Discount Drug Store.

GOOD TO KNOW: Pharmacist Nancy Griffin performs a blood glucose test on Betty Burns at the Boyne Tannum Discount Drug Store. Caroline Tung

A BOYNE Island pharmacist is urging community members to test for diabetes before it's too late.

Nancy Griffin has been conducting blood glucose tests for up to three years at the Boyne Tannum Discount Drug Store.

She said people should go for a test even if they only felt a little bit worried.

"It's a bit under diagnosed everywhere, but also in (this) area,” Ms Griffin said.

"A lot of people don't really think about it and they might have symptoms and starting to get diabetes, so they don't feel very well, they pee all the time, they get cuts and they won't heal, things like that.

Ms Griffin said because diabetes was such a big problem in the community, the pharmacy offered glucose level tests.

People can stop by the pharmacy for a random glucose test.

"The sad thing is most people who see that sign all the time already see the doctor all the time,” Ms Griffin said.

"We want to try and catch people who walk into the supermarket, and don't go into the doctor as often.

"The idea is to get them to look into it as they walk past and go 'hmm that could be me'... that's what we're trying to achieve.”

More than 500,000 Australians are suspected of being undiagnosed with diabetes.

"So here in the shop, we can do a random glucose test, so if they have eaten food, we'll ask them how long it's been since they ate and we test their blood sugar and see if it's outside the normal levels or not,” Ms Griffin said.