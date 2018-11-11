Boyne Island mum and dad busted in police search

BOYNE Island parents fronted court on Monday after police searched their Boyne Island home and uncovered a gun and drugs.

Shane John Tickner, 39 and wife Anne Doreen Tickner, 36 appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on different charges; Shane pleaded guilty to one count of the unlawful possession of weapon and Anne pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said on October 16 about 7am police executed a search warrant at the pair's home.

Officers found a category an air rifle, handmade using PVC pipes and plastic.

The court heard Shane used the rifle to shoot cigarette butts in the yard.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client's handmade weapon never left the house and he had no intention of using it threateningly.

She said her client had suffered a back injury and was bored at home, leading him to craft the "toy".

Snr Const Selvadurai said officers also found 10 grams of cannabis, a grinder and set of scales.

Anne told police the illicit items were hers.

Ms Ramos said Anne self-medicated a stomach illness but was "trying to ween herself" off the drug.

The court heard the pair have a nine-year-old son.

Shane was fined $500 with a conviction recorded and Anne was placed on a nine month probation order, a conviction also recorded.