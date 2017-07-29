Boyne Island man wins luxury home and gold bullion

A 27-YEAR-OLD Boyne Island man's life has changed forever after he won a prize worth almost $2 million.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the RSL Art Union Prize Home Lottery.

He is now the owner of a luxury six bedroom hinterland home at Yandina Creek on the Sunshine Coast.

After having a tough year and being in the process of moving to the Sunshine Coast to start a new job, the man was understandably in complete disbelief.

RSL Art Union's general manager Tracy Bishop, who phoned the man, said her call couldn't have come at a better time, or the home be in a better location or go to a more deserving young family.

The man's dad, took the phone call to confirm that the news was real.

After discussions from both Tracey and the Prize Home team, the 27-year-old is still trying to convince his wife that they are now the owners of this $1.8 million prize. In addition to the home, he will receive $50,000 in gold bullion, plus a $10,000 home and maintenance voucher and a $2000 travel voucher.

As a $20 VIP book buyer, the 27-year-old will also receive an additional $40,000 in gold, which will go a long way in helping him to settle into his new life of luxury.

The Boyne Island man is not the only Gladstone resident to have won a big prize through the competition. In March a Gladstone man won three apartments in southern Queensland and $200,000 in gold bullion.