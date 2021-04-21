Boyne Island man dodges drink driving conviction

A Boyne Island man who admitted to consuming three schooners at a Gladstone pub prior to his interception by police appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

A Boyne Island man who admitted to consuming three schooners at a Gladstone pub prior to being intercepted by police appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Bill Mcauley, 38, pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Mcauley’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead.

On Friday, March 26, around 4.30pm, police from Calliope Road Policing Unit were performing static random breath testing on Kirkwood Road when they intercepted Mcauley.

He submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result and he was taken back to the Gladstone Police Station for further testing.

When questioned, Mcauley said he had consumed three schooners of mid-strength beer at the Harvey Road Tavern earlier that day.

Mcauley’s second breath test returned another positive result and a blood-alcohol reading of 0.056, he was subsequently issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mcauley’s lawyer said his client was originally from Gympie, however, moved to the Gladstone region in search of work as a garage door fitter.

Mr Muirhead fined Mcauley $300 and suspended him for the minimum penalty for drink driving of one month, no conviction recorded.

