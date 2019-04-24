Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

CREATIVE: Liam Loveday, 6, and Jemma Loveday, 4, took part in the Boyne Tannum HookUp colouring-in competition at Stockland during the school holidays.

CREATIVE: Liam Loveday, 6, and Jemma Loveday, 4, took part in the Boyne Tannum HookUp colouring-in competition at Stockland during the school holidays. Matt Taylor GLA180419COLOUR

THERE were plenty of artistic creations on show at Stockland during the Easter holidays with the Boyne Tannum HookUp's colouring-in competition proving popular.

Sponsored by Boyne Island McDonald's, the competition has grown rapidly since its inception three years ago.

Boyne Island McDonald's co-owner Leanne Patrick said the competition was proving to be a great community initiative.

"It's been really well received and we're receiving a lot of entries this year. It's been a great competition for engaging all kids from across the region and not just Boyne Tannum kids," Mrs Patrick said.

"We wanted to be involved with HookUp, be a sponsor and engage the whole community and part of that community is the kids because it's a family fishing competition.

"We came up with the idea of a colouring-in contest which would involve all children of the families who wanted to be part of HookUp."

The competition is open until 2pm on May 3 for children aged up to 15 years.

There are two artwork templates to colour in and both feature a Gladstone region theme designed by local artist Ping Carlyon.

All entries will be on display at Boyne Island McDonald's with winners across three age categories (0-5 years, 6-10 and 11-15) to be announced on the Boyne Tannum HookUp Facebook page and on stage at opening night.

"The first prize is a scooter and the second is a Macca's sports pack," Mrs Patrick said.

"There's an additional 25 consolation prizes which will also be given out."

Children can collect their competition entry at the Boyne Island restaurant in the lead-up to the event.

Mrs Patrick also said the HookUp McDonald's Youth Ambassador's tent would be a hive of activity on the Saturday and Sunday of HookUp, with learn-to-fish lessons (10am and 3pm), lures and knots (11am and 1pm), dance competition (4pm) and a meet and greet with Gladstone Young Citizen of the Year Sid Crawshaw at 3pm.