Boyne Island fire still burning, fireys on scene

FIREYS have returned to Centenary Drive this morning to continue monitoring a large grass fire that broke out yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reported that nine crews were called out to the fire at Boyne Island yesterday, including rural fire brigades.

The last crew left the area at 11.30pm last night and one crew has returned at 7am this morning to continue patrolling the area.

A spokeswoman for QFES said fireys couldn't conclude the cause of the fire yet.

"They are still patrolling the perimeter of the site and there areas that are inaccessible to firey's so they are unable to specified the cause but will have a better idea when they are certain the fire has been extinguished," she said.

The Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade thanked Boyne and Beneraby Brigades for their hard work in the tough conditions and reported that they will be monitoring the fire.

Residents are warned to stay clear of the area after trees are known to be falling and causing a hazard.