Boyne Island festival needs your help

GET INVOLVED: The festival organising committee is seeking to tap into talent within the community.

BOYNE Island will play host to a brand new music and arts festival this year on Saturday, October 14.

The festival will be located 'under the trees' between the soccer fields and oval at Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island.

The Under the Trees Festival is a community event being run by volunteers.

The committee members have been working hard on planning this inaugural event and feel they have a solid framework that now needs local input to make the artistic vision a reality.

They are calling for volunteers who are able to help in any of the following areas.

Art: The artistic co-ordinators have designed the vision for the festival and would like to collaborate with the community to create the following projects:

Main entrance portal

Themed structures for the stages

Festoons for the trees

Youth lounge area

Kids' area set-up

Performing arts: Under the Trees will bring the best of the festival acts to Boyne Island, as well as keeping a grassroots feel across two stages.

Sunset will feature a spectacular fire performance for the whole family.

The committee is looking for members of the community that have skills to offer in the following areas:

Roaming brass band

Dancers

Street theatre

If you are keen to get involved with the festival in any shape or form, email info@underthetrees.com.au.

The festival will be officially launched at the Beach Arts Music market on Saturday, August 5.