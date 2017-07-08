25°
Community

Boyne Island festival needs your help

8th Jul 2017 5:28 AM
GET INVOLVED: The festival organising committee is seeking to tap into talent within the community.
GET INVOLVED: The festival organising committee is seeking to tap into talent within the community. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOYNE Island will play host to a brand new music and arts festival this year on Saturday, October 14.

The festival will be located 'under the trees' between the soccer fields and oval at Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island.

The Under the Trees Festival is a community event being run by volunteers.

The committee members have been working hard on planning this inaugural event and feel they have a solid framework that now needs local input to make the artistic vision a reality.

They are calling for volunteers who are able to help in any of the following areas.

Art: The artistic co-ordinators have designed the vision for the festival and would like to collaborate with the community to create the following projects:

  • Main entrance portal
  • Themed structures for the stages
  • Festoons for the trees
  • Youth lounge area
  • Kids' area set-up

Performing arts: Under the Trees will bring the best of the festival acts to Boyne Island, as well as keeping a grassroots feel across two stages.

Sunset will feature a spectacular fire performance for the whole family.

The committee is looking for members of the community that have skills to offer in the following areas:

  • Roaming brass band
  • Dancers
  • Street theatre

If you are keen to get involved with the festival in any shape or form, email info@underthetrees.com.au.

The festival will be officially launched at the Beach Arts Music market on Saturday, August 5.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne island boyne island festival

DASHCAM: Car goes airborne off Gladstone Benaraby Rd

DASHCAM: Car goes airborne off Gladstone Benaraby Rd

Footage has surfaced of a car soaring off the surface of Gladstone Benaraby Rd into a ditch.

Professional bikini star wins big at major competition

Whitney-Rae Freyling recently won the Southern Universe I-Pro Bikini Titles, making all of Gladstone proud.

Professional bikini star wins big at major competition.

Fair Work decision 'helpful to Gladstone': unions

NRG Gladstone Power Station. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Workforce casualisation is a big problem in the region

Bowls club offering free bus rides on Origin night

Would you like a free ride for the State of Origin decider?

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe but he doesn’t want to drop the ball

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

THINGS TO DO: Tructor Bash on this weekend and more

GOOD FUN: Brett Smith at last year's Turkey Beach Tructor Bash. It's back tomorrow.

Plenty on this weekend

PRICED TO SELL - MOTIVATED VENDORS - YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $234,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $155,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

ENTRY LEVEL BUYER...WON&#39;T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE

31 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Situated at the end of a quiet street surrounded by bushland and only one neighbour this property is an attractive investment for someone looking to secure their...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

Best of Both Worlds!!!

111 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Expressions of...

This stunning home is one of Gladstone's best kept secrets. Featuring 12.3 private acres (4.92 hectares), this hilltop hideaway provides the best of both worlds...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Public auction at Yarwun, machinery and tools on sale

Tomkins is having a public auction at 9 Flynn Rd Yarwun on Saturday as the small acreage is being sold.

Tomkins public auction on Saturday has a mountain of tools on offer

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!