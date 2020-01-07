Boyne group pitches in to help bushfire victims

BOYNE Island Lions Club will hold a Bunning’s Sausage Sizzle this Friday to support communities in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia that have lost everything to the bushfires.

With the most recent devasation throughout the South Coast of New South Wales and East Gippsland, more than 500 properties and a number of lives have been lost in the bushfires.

Boyne Island Lions Club communications chairman Ian Anderson said the club had already had the sausage sizzle booked and thought it would be good to give it a cause.

“We do a lot of fundraising and sausage sizzles, and it’s nice to have a particular cause,” Mr Anderson said.

“Our national organisation put up the bushfire appeal, and we thought ‘this is a good way to contribute to it through our Lions Club’,” he said.

Mr Anderson said all the funds raised will go directly to communities affected by the bushfires. Additionally, the Lion’s Club executive will match the funds “dollar by dollar”.

“Out of our funds we will actually donate an additional amount there.”

So far, the Australian Lions Foundation has received more than $600, 000 from clubs, businesses and individuals which has been divided to districts in Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia.