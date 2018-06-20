Menu
ALMOST THERE: Boyne and Tannum Sands girl guides has re-opened after 12 months.
News

Boyne Girl Guides opens doors after 12 long months

Hannah Sbeghen
by
20th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

THE doors to the Iluka Girl Guides clubhouse at Boyne Island have been closed for a year but over the weekend it was alive with laughter and activities.

The Girl Guides are on the hunt for a new leader to help get the guides up and running again.

Girl Guides Capricorn Region manager Michelle McCann said about 35 families came along to the sign-up day on Sunday.

"It was a success and it shows us that parents of young girls are keen to get the Girl Guides running again,” Ms McCann said.

Currently Gladstone's Girl Guides is the only club running in the region, with Clinton sign-ons open in a few weeks.

"Our Boyne Island club is always looking for more leaders,” Ms McCann said.

"Everyone is really excited about the prospect of the club growing.”

A number of Girl Guide activities were showcased on Sunday, including outdoor activities, kite-making and arts and crafts.

"It's all about trusting each other and making valuable friendships with girls who can teach each other important life lessons,” Ms McCann said.

"It empowers young women and grows a community of female leaders.”

Girl Guides range between five and 18 years old and the club will be officially running by mid-July.

