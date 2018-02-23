Dredging perfect for HookUp anglers

The Boyne River mouth will be dredged in time for HookUp.

DREDGING work at the Boyne River mouth will commence this week with the long-awaited project set to transform how the upcoming Boyne Tannum HookUp is run.

The dredging project requires the removal of approximately 12,000m3 of sediment across a 15-metre wide channel, stretching approximately 900m.

The work will be completed in time for HookUp, Australia's biggest family fishing competition, which is set for May 4-6.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan indicated in November the work will dredge between 0.5-1m below the lowest astronomical tide.

"That means even on the lowest tide there will be a half to one-metre clearance," Mr O'Sullivan said at the time.

The commencement of the dredging is welcome news for HookUp president Jennifer McGuire, who is looking forward to seeing the river mouth transformed back to its glory years some two decades ago.

"What it means for the HookUp is instead of being completely required to plan your fishing trip around a very limited window to enter and exit the Boyne River mouth, you can now plan your fishing trip and be able to come to and from the river mouth a lot safer," Ms McGuire said.

"The other aspect is we are really wanting to put Australia on the map with HookUp.

"We want people to be coming here from anywhere and everywhere and at the moment about 25 to 35 per cent of our entrants come from outside of the Gladstone region and we want to increase that.

"In order to do that you really need safe passage in and out of the Boyne River mouth, so the dredging for us delivers a major benefit in that you don't need to have as much local knowledge with regards to tidal windows and having a tiny opportunity.

"It's a huge attractant for people especially from outside the area without local knowledge."

Not only will dredging increase the capability for HookUp entrants to come in and out of the river mouth safely and easily, it will greater benefit local anglers.

"It makes it far safer and far more usable for the general recreational boatie to go in and out of the river mouth once that dredging has been complete," Ms McGuire said.

"For normal tides that window of opportunity going to be really increased."