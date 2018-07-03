Boyne dad's bid to stay in Australia rejected

APPEAL LOST: Ben McGrath, pictured with his daughter Willow, who is now five years old, is facing deportation because of his extensive criminal record.

APPEAL LOST: Ben McGrath, pictured with his daughter Willow, who is now five years old, is facing deportation because of his extensive criminal record.

A BOYNE Island resident of 37 years who has spent the past two months in a Western Australia detention centre lost his bid to stay in Australia yesterday.

An online petition gained more than 700 signatures calling for Benjamin Joseph McGrath's release, but his plea to stay in Australia was rejected by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal due to his criminal history.

Mr McGrath, representing himself, appeared by video link yesterday in a bid to show he was a changed man.

The Observer reported in July last year that Mr McGrath pleaded guilty to 10 charges between January and March, including serious assault of a police officer, threatening violence while discharging a weapon and two counts of wilful damage.

The court was told Mr McGrath, who has bipolar affective disorder, suffered from random psychotic episodes. However, he was declared to be "sound of mind'' at the time of offending.

At the time he had spent 148 days in custody for previous offences.

He received a six-month prison charge and was released immediately on parole.

A Department of Home Affairs spokesman said it did not comment on individual cases, but the Australian Government took its responsibility of protecting residents from "risk or harm" seriously.

Mr McGrath was born in the United Kingdom but moved to Australia with his family when he was ten months old and has lived at Boyne Island since 1981. He has a five-year-old daughter who lives in Brisbane.

"I have a partner in Gladstone, she has four kids of her own, she's heartbroken," he told The Observer yesterday.

Mr McGrath was flown to Yongah Hill Immigration Detention Centre in Northam, Western Australia, two months ago, where he said it was difficult to gather letters of support because of the distance separating him from his family in Queensland.

Sarah Bridgeman, who was a witness for Mr McGrath yesterday, lodged the petition calling for his release with Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office.

The petition said while he had made mistakes, he suffered incarceration instead of hospitalisation for his mental illness.

A Department spokesperson said under section 501 of the Migration Act 1958 Mr Dutton or a delegate can refuse or cancel a visa if a person is considered to not be of good character. A person can fail the character test for a number of reasons, including if they have a substantial criminal record.

Mr McGrath has 27 days to appeal the tribunal's decision.