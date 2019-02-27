Boyne business trying to lay cruise ship bedrock

LEVERAGING off cruise ship visits is on the mind of a Boyne Island business owner.

Bedrock Chassis and Restorations owner Barney Beecroft is keen to set up a classic car tour in conjunction with ship arrivals.

"We build chassis and do car restorations and it would give them insight into what gets done because there's really no one who does this kind of work in Australia at the moment," Mr Beecroft said.

"It's something we're trying to do when the cruise ships come in to see whether people who are on the boat are interested in coming for a tour.

"We know when the boats come in so we could have a few cars here on show.

"I've put it out there with Darryl Branthwaite to see if we can do something."

WHO YOU GONNA CALL: Barney Beecroft with his Ghost Busters XF Falcon Greg Bray

Mr Branthwaite, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO, liked the idea but said appealing to cruise ship companies would be the biggest hurdle.

"There's a lot of hoops to jump through in the pike position with a half-twist to get in front of a cruise line company," he said.

"It's something you put forward to the shore operator because there's a process that has to go on. Nine times out of 10 they'll only do something that's proven and they'll come and have a look at it first before they send their people on it.

"I'm not saying Barney hasn't got a good product because I have no doubt it will be, but it's whether the cruise company think it's a good product."