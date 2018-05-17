Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail group gathering steam

ON TRACK: The Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail Committee met at the Mungungo Pub to discuss the project.

THE BOYNE BURNETT inland rail trail group continue their uphill push to preserve the disused rail corridor between Monto and Taragoola.

Last Friday, as contractors continued removing rail line and timber bridges near Kalpower, 38 people met at Mungungo Pub to discuss the future of the old line.

Publican Vicki Mackay said the group is well on track to retaining some of the rail line and sleepers.

"We are continuing to lobby the Qld govt. to retain some of the sections within the Barrimoon Tunnels for heritage purposes," Ms Mackay said.

"All of the steel bridges between Monto and Taragoola will be retained and we have saved a number of timber bridges between Monto and Kalpower."

"We are now working with DTMR on retaining further timber bridges between Kalpower and Taragoola."

The Gladstone and Burnett councils are jointly funding a feasibility study to be conducted over the coming months.

The outcome of this study will identify the cost of the proposed Rail Trail, including maintenance costs into the future and the economic benefits of the proposed project across both regions.

"We are pushing to gain as much funding as possible from the State govt to implement this project," Ms Mackay said.

Boyne Valley resident Mark McLachlan has published the group's website.

"We are gathering as much information as possible for the site and asking for residents to become members," Ms Mackay said.

The next meeting will be held at the Ubobo Discovery Centre, and will be the first AGM to vote for a chairperson, secretary and treasurer.