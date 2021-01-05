Menu
Callide MP Colin Boyce hopes to contest the federal seat of Flynn.
Politics

Boyce puts hand up for federal seat of Flynn

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 11:49 AM
Member for Callide Colin Boyce has emerged as a possible contender for the federal seat of Flynn.

Mr Boyce announced on Tuesday that he would run in the candidate pre-selection for the seat.

The federal seat of Flynn is currently held by Ken O'Dowd, who is retiring and will not contest the seat at the next federal election due about March 2022.

Mr Boyce, who lives at Taroom, said the mining, resource and agricultural sectors were critical to the ongoing prosperity of Australia.

"The federal seat of Flynn is primarily reliant on these industries and should I become the LNP candidate for Flynn, I will be advocating this point however I can," he said.

Mr Boyce currently holds the state seat of Callide for the LNP which he won with a 15.8 per cent margin at the recent State Election.

Mr Boyce said he would stand down from his position as Member for Callide if he gained candidate pre-selection.

"Obviously, should I become the candidate for Flynn, I will have to stand down from the seat of Callide," he said.

Gladstone Observer

