Boyce biding time to announce Callide victory

DESPITE his strong polling numbers so far, Callide LNP candidate Colin Boyce resisted the temptation of claiming victory in the Callide electorate election this afternoon.

Mr Boyce, who held the seat the last term. said it was a reasonable assumption he had retained the seat, despite only 39.1 per cent of the vote being counted at the time of publication.

The latest figures showed Mr Boyce holding a 4316-vote lead over his closest challenger, the ALP’s Gordon Earnshaw.

“I don’t know whether it has been officially called yet,” he said.

“But, there was roughly 40 per cent of the vote counted last time I checked, I think it should be over soon but time will tell.”

“I will wait for the official polling numbers before I officially claim victory.”

Mr Boyce said he would do his very best for the people of his electorate, as he had done for the past four years.

“Being the Callide Member of parliament means representing everybody, not just about the people who are supporters of conservative politics,” he said.”

Mr Boyce said it was too soon to look into the future at what key pieces of legislation and projects he would be advocating for, but he did have his concerns.

“I am concerned for our coal industry and our coal fired power station industry workers,” he said.

“Given the fact that the Palaszczuk government are not supportive of either of those industries.

“I will be advocating strongly on their behalf.

“The LNP will also be doing some soul-searching and analysing what went right and what went wrong in the near future.”

