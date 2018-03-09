Boyce aims at the 'urban environmentalist' during speech

Leader of the LNP Deb Frecklington and LNP Member for Callide Colin Boyce.

THE newly elected Member for Callide, Colin Boyce has given his maiden speech in the Queensland Parliament after taking the seat with a 12.2 per cent margin.

He took a clear shot at the "urban environmentalist" during his 2900-word speech in which water and energy security were hot topics.

Mr Boyce labelled himself as a "humble man from humble beginnings", as he informed the 56th parliament of his business success.

"I am self made and that has come from hard work, sound investments, good business strategy and the ability to seize the moment and have a go," he said.

"I run a 5000ha cattle and farming enterprise at Taroom, with my family. I am a qualified boilermaker, as are my sons."

Mr Boyce began his speech by citing his earliest memory and one which still sticks with him today - the assassination of US President John F Kennedy.

After thanking his family and his wife Terri who he referred to as his "campaign manager, secretary, treasurer, speech editor, photographer, media consultant, wardrobe manager, cook and friend", Mr Boyce also thanked fellow MPs, volunteers and the voters of Callide.

"It would be remiss of me not to mention those who did not supported me and to those people I say this, I am here for you also and I will do my best to try and address your issues," he said during the speech.

The 55-year-old then paid tribute to his Great Uncle, Lesley Boyce who was awarded the Military Cross for his service during WWI.

Mr Boyce won Callide by 12.2 per cent despite a a 3.7 per cent swing towards One Nation.

Wandoan resident Bill Blackley discussing concerns over carbon sequestration with Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier, Member for Callide Colin Boyce and Senator Matt Canavan. Contributed

Turning his attention to the issues facing Callide, Mr Boyce highlighted the sheer size of the electorate - approximately 75,000sq km and encompassing 37 towns, five local government areas, 60 schools, seven major coal mines and six major dams.

"There is the Nathan Gorge dam proposal at Taroom, a storage facility approximately three times the volume of Sydney Harbour. A project that has been talked about since the 1920s," he said.

"The federal government has a $2.5billion dollar water infrastructure fund available for projects such as this.

"I urge the government to take up some of these monies, start building and give water security to agriculture and industry."

Mr Boyce described Callide as the "economic engine room of Queensland" with "thousands of people who gain direct employment in and from the Callide electorate who do not live there".

He then took aim at "the urban environmentalist".

"If we do not invest heavily in primary and secondary industries, the generator of our wealth, then the tertiary service industry is doomed to fail," he said.

We are tired of being vilified as environmental vandals by the urban environmentalist who has an ascientific disconnection from the natural world, arising from a modern urban consumer lifestyle; where the necessities of life come from, a shop.

Colin Boyce at a meet the candidates event in Calliope on November 21. Tegan Annett

Road infrastructure was next on Mr Boyce's list, urging the government to abandon "your $15billion dollar cross river rail project and invest in rural and regional Queensland where our wealth is generated."

"The state owned roads and highways in Callide and rural Queensland are more than just ways of getting from point A to point B, they are the essential arterial routes of major industry, they are crucial to the economic growth of Queensland," he said.

"They are deteriorating rapidly and many are in need of urgent upgrade and repair."

The State Government's 50 per cent renewable energy target was also in Mr Boyce's cross hairs.

"Will this bring the closure of coal fired power stations like Callide? Our power stations inject so much into local economic development and I will be demanding they remain relevant to our energy supplies," he said.

"Renewable energy is an issue which needs and deserves proper debate... Energy needs reliable sources and energy needs to be affordable - one thing we all agree on.

"How we create this affordable energy is something all levels of government need to work together to address."

Mr Boyce closed his speech with the Latin phrase 'De Omnibus Dubitandum' - doubt everything.