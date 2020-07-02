Menu
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
Boy trapped in trailer outside of Warwick

Tessa Flemming
2nd Jul 2020 1:37 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
UPDATE 3.10PM: The boy has been transported  to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it didn't look as if he had suffered any injury. 

"I don't know how or if we've gotten the leg out of the tyre yet," she said. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Goomburra residence, after reports a child has become stuck in the rim of a spare trailer tyre.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, the boy's leg is trapped in the tyre at a property between North Branch Rd and Pigeon Rd.

A QFES spokesman said they received the call at 1.15pm and that one crew was currently on scene and two more were on the way.

More updates to come.

