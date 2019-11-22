Menu
Isaac Gilchrist’s mum Nicole is outraged that the Year 3 student was stuck in the sweltering vehicle on the same day a heatwave alert was issued on Tuesday.
Boy trapped in bus luggage hold feared for his life

by Stephanie Bedo
22nd Nov 2019 7:30 PM

A NSW primary school has apologised after a boy was left locked in the luggage compartment of a school bus.

Isaac Gilchrist's mum Nicole is outraged that the Year 3 student was stuck in the sweltering vehicle on the same day a heatwave alert was issued on Tuesday.

Students from Muswellbrook South Public School travelled to Blackbutt Reserve in Newcastle for an excursion that day

Isaac was stowing his backpack when he was locked in, leaving him trapped for 45 minutes.

"Isaac was instructed to go and place his bag under the bus by his teachers," Ms Gilchrist wrote on Facebook. "There was no space on the front row so he climbed back.

 

Nicole Gilchrist with her son Isaac.

"He has tried to put his bottle and hat into his bag and then the doors were closed on him. He did shout and bang however there were 50 kids on board so no one heard him.

"However, even if he was being naughty and messing around he is EIGHT years old. A child. His teachers should have ensured he was back and in his seat. They did not."

She said no-one noticed he was missing until they arrived at a rest stop and did a roll call.

The Department of Education said Isaac was checked by paramedics on his return to school and appropriate action had been taken involving the staff supervising the excursion.

"He very easily could have died and that's all I can think about," Ms Gilchrist told The Newcastle Herald.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Muswellbrook reached tops of 32C as NSW battled extreme heat and harsh bushfires.

