Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on route to a school in Glen Eden following reports a 15-year-old boy was the victim of an assault.
Boy transported to Gladstone hospital after school incident

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
9th Jun 2021 1:35 PM
UPDATE (1.28PM)

Paramedics transported a 15-year-old boy to the Gladstone Base Hospital in a stable condition following a reported assault in Glen Eden this morning.

INITIAL (11.56AM):

Paramedics are responding to an incident involving a 15-year-old school student in the Gladstone region.
QAS were detailed to attend a school in Glen Eden, Gladstone after reports a boy had been hit several times to the head.

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time, as is whether he will be transported by paramedics to Gladstone Base Hospital.

