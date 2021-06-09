Boy transported to Gladstone hospital after school incident

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are on route to a school in Glen Eden following reports a 15-year-old boy was the victim of an assault.

UPDATE (1.28PM)

Paramedics transported a 15-year-old boy to the Gladstone Base Hospital in a stable condition following a reported assault in Glen Eden this morning.

INITIAL (11.56AM):

Paramedics are responding to an incident involving a 15-year-old school student in the Gladstone region.

QAS were detailed to attend a school in Glen Eden, Gladstone after reports a boy had been hit several times to the head.

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time, as is whether he will be transported by paramedics to Gladstone Base Hospital.

