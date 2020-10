A boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon after slipping at a pool facility and injuring his face.

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital this afternoon with a facial injury after he fell at the Calliope Swimming Pool.

An ambulance was called to the facility at 1.58pm after a report the youngster had slipped over and hit his nose, resulting in a possible fracture.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the child was taken to hospital in a stable condition.