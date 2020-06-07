Menu
A five-year-old boy was run over by a trailer after he fell from a moving campervan.
Boy rushed to hospital after being run over by trailer

by JAMES KITTO
7th Jun 2020 11:23 AM
A FIVE-year-old boy was run over by a trailer after he fell from a moving campervan.

Tasmania Police detective inspector Martin Parker said emergency services rushed a child to the Launceston General Hospital at 4.45pm on Saturday following an incident at Latrobe where a trailer being pulled by a campervan ran over the boy.

"The child had been playing on a ladder on the side of the campervan when the driver drove

away, not knowing the child was on the side of the vehicle," Mr Parker said.

"The child fell from the side of the campervan and was ran over by the trailer."

Mr Parker said the boy was taken to the LGH by ambulance, where he was assessed as having serious, but not life- threatening injuries.

The boy and the driver were not known to each other.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to speak to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident, Mr Parker said.

It comes as officers this week urged motorists to take care on state roads this long weekend, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Any person who may have information relating to this incident should contact Devonport Police on 131444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333 or

crimestopperstas.com.au.

Originally published as Boy rushed to hospital after being run over by trailer

