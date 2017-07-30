Teenager overboard off CQ coast sparks calls for help

A TEENAGE boy fell overboard and drifted away from his boat this afternoon off the Central Queensland coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the boy, whose age is currently unknown, reportedly went over the side of the vessel while off the coast of Gladstone, sparking an emergency call from those with him.

Police were initially called to help with the search, but as they prepared they were informed he had drifted towards the Gladstone Harbour where he was picked up by another boat.

"They (police) have only just started getting stuff into gear looking for him and found out he was already picked up," the spokesman said.

"Police weren't involved in the search."

A rescue helicopter had reportedly been requested, however they weren't required.

The Queensland Ambulance Service transported the boy to the Gladstone Base Hospital as a precaution about 5.30pm.

The QPS could not confirm what time the boy went overboard, or further details regarding age, where his from and who he was travelling with.

The QAS are expected to release a statement with further details.

Initial reports of a person going over board between the north west reef and Rosslyn Bay in the Yeppoon area surfaced on the Fishing Central Queensland Facebook page this evening, however the Yeppoon Coast Guard have confirmed this was not the case.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard duty officer received details of the boy found from Gladstone marine officials about 6pm.