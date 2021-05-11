Boy killed in horror garbage truck incident

A 13-year-old boy has been killed in a horrific garbage truck accident in Port Lincoln.

Police say three boys, aged 11, 12 and 13, were allegedly asleep in an industrial bin early on Tuesday morning when the bin was being emptied.

Emergency services were called just after 5.20am on Tuesday to the Repco car park, next to a McDonald's drive thru, on Liverpool Street.

One boy managed to escape, but the teenager sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The third boy was not injured in the accident.

A carpark in Port Lincoln has been cordoned off after a serious incident involving a garbage truck this morning. Picture: Nathan Regter

A statement from SA police said the truck driver was not aware the boys were in the bin and was "extremely shaken" by the incident.

All three boys are from the Port Lincoln area.

The Repco car park was cordoned off with an orange and green fence on Tuesday morning as detectives processed the scene.

SafeWork SA were notified, and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

"SafeWork SA offers condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this distressing and sad time," it said in a statement.

"SafeWork SA inspectors have attended the site and we are currently making enquiries into the incident."

Veolia Waste Management confirmed to NCA NewsWire one of its waste collection vehicles was involved in the incident.

"Our deepest sympathy is with the loved ones of the deceased, and while we are unable to comment further on the circumstances at present, we are working closely with the emergency services, and a full investigation into the incident is underway," it said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the Repco carpark next to the drive-through of a McDonald's outlet on Liverpool Street just after 5.20am. Picture: ABC News / Evelyn Leckie

Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty said the incident was "very, very sad" and would have a "significant impact" on the local community that was left "shocked" by the news.

"Port Lincoln has a very strong community and will stand behind the families involved," he told NCA NewsWire.

"Our thoughts go out to the families, friends and colleagues involved in the situation.

"We've got to be resilient and make sure we're there for the people involved."

In a statement, Mr Flaherty said council was "thankful" the two other boys were able to escape the horrific situation, and that the incident was "devastating news for our community and those families and friends directly impacted by the incident".

Adelaide MP Nat Cook shared the news on Twitter, branding it an "absolute tragedy", while Senator Justin Hanson wrote: "How could this happen?"

Port Lincoln is on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, about a seven-hour drive from the Adelaide CBD, or 251 kilometres directly across the water.

Repco have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Boy killed in horror garbage truck incident