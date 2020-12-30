Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy is flown to Tamworth Hospital following the injury in the regional NSW town of Tingha.
The boy is flown to Tamworth Hospital following the injury in the regional NSW town of Tingha.
News

Boy injured in country NSW rollercoaster accident

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
30th Dec 2020 6:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A five-year-old boy has been flown to hospital with a significant leg injury he suffered while getting off a rollercoaster at a regional NSW property.

Paramedics were called to Jones Road at Tingha, near Glen Innes, just before 10.30am on Wednesday.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the boy suffered a significant leg injury while getting off a miniature rollercoaster at the property.

He was taken to Inverell Airport by a road crew before being flown to Tamworth Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance Inspector Carly Stone said it was heartbreaking when children were involved in accidents.

"The boys family and others on scene did a great job to look after him until paramedics arrived," Insp Stone said.

"These things can happen in seconds, so it's important we take extra care when we are out and about, especially over the holiday season."

Originally published as Boy injured in country NSW rollercoaster accident

More Stories

accident rollercoaster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Gladstone soaked in 24 hours

        Premium Content WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Gladstone soaked in 24 hours

        Weather The Port City has received a decent drenching over the past day with some high totals all around the region.

        Salt and Steel set to fire up Agnes fest

        Premium Content Salt and Steel set to fire up Agnes fest

        Music They have been described as a cross between Rage Against The Machine and John...

        CANCELLED: Fireworks off due to rain

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Fireworks off due to rain

        Whats On Council’s family friendly New Year’s Eve event won’t go ahead.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday