Boy injured by Sea World toy dies

Gold Coast six-year-old Deklan Babington-MacDonald was in critical condition in the Queensland Children's Hospital ICU after an accident in his Gold Coast home.

The little boy who was placed on life support after an accident with a theme park toy has died in hospital.

Gold Coast six-year-old Deklan Babington-MacDonald was in the ICU in Queensland Children's Hospital but doctors told his family his life support would be withdrawn on Friday.

The family has since updated their fundraising page to confirm the tragic outcome.

Deklan’s life support was withdrawn on Friday.

"Deklan passed away on the 30th of April, at Queensland Children's Hospital, surrounded by his closest family, extended family and some close friends of the family," the page reads.

"Please respect the families privacy and grief at this time. Any details of a memorial will be communicated when appropriate.

"They are reading the beautiful messages of support and love, and appreciate all the kindness and donations."

A plush penguin toy on the end of a rod has been blamed for the Anzac Day tragedy.

Sea World pulled the toy from sale on Friday.

The seemingly harmless stuffed penguin with a rod-like leash, purchased from the Gold Coast theme park, was seized by police.

Deklan was critically injured on Anzac Day at his Nerang home after using the toy, and had remained on life support since.

Family members performed CPR on Deklan before paramedics arrived, according to his aunty Caitlin MacDonald.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported that Deklan's heart had stopped for half an hour.

His mother Lauren Babington had been keeping a bedside vigil as extended family members rushed from interstate to provide comfort and pray for a miracle.

Deklan’s family were praying for a miracle but he could not be saved.

"Lauren (Deklan's mum) has asked me to share that the doctors have advised that Deklan is beyond recovery. Deklan's life support will be withdrawn in the next 48 hours," Caitlin posted on social media last week.

"As you can understand this is a devastating time for the family so please respect their privacy and understand they won't be able to talk on the phone.

"They are reading the messages of support and appreciate all the love and kindness shown by the community."

Donations continue to flood the fundraising page which has raised $14,311 so far, with many sending the condolences.

"Sending so much love & support. Deklan's beautiful little soul will be forever remembered as a ray of sunshine. Many blessings to the family," one woman donating today wrote.

Australia's consumer watchdog is investigating the toy.

A sample of the toy was taken from Sea World on Thursday by officers from the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) Queensland.

"It was a toy bought from SeaWorld on the Gold Coast," Deklan's cousin Lea Williams told NCA NewsWire last week.

Deklan’s mum and family were keeping a bedside vigil.

" … it had a long lead that was made stiff with a pole but the pole came out.

"It broke and turned into basically a long rope with a loop on the end. In a very short amount of time Deklan became entangled.

"The police took it away."

Ms Williams said it was a "shocking accident that should never have happened".

"We are just reeling and we are struggling to come to how it occurred," she said.

"It was a toy that was bought four days earlier … it ended up being really dangerous and we are really angry but haven't got our heads around it and can't focus on it."

A Village Roadshow Theme Parks spokesman last week said the company was "distressed" to learn about Deklan's tragic accident.

"We need to understand the circumstances around what has occurred and will be fully co-operating with any investigation," the spokesman said.

"As our number one priority is always health and safety, we have removed the toy in question from sale at this time.

"We will also be reaching out to Deklan's family to offer support … We will not be making any further comment until all the facts are known."

On Friday Deklan's school, William Duncan State School, posted a message to its community on Facebook.

"As many of you will now be aware, yesterday Mr Gant sent a letter to our families regarding extremely saddening news," they wrote.

"We thank the entire community for their support and kind words, we also thank everyone for respecting the wishes and privacy of the family as they begin to process the unimaginable.

"Again, as per the letter, the school has and will continue to offer support to students impacted by these events for as long as necessary."

They were directed to the Emerging Minds website and its section on grief and loss.

Money raised is going towards Deklan's funeral costs.

Originally published as Boy injured by Sea World toy dies