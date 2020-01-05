Menu
Boy in serious condition after being run over by a horse

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Jan 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM
A YOUNG boy was flown to hospital last night in a serious condition after he was run over by a horse on a private property at Taroom.

At 6.03pm, paramedics were called to the private property after reports of a horse incident.

Paramedics treated the boy on scene for abdominal, pelvis and arm injuries.

He was transported to Taroom Hospital in a serious condition. He was later airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital via rescue helicopter in a stable condition.

