Screams as boy falls off rollercoaster

A boy, six, has fallen off the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park. Picture: Supplied

A young boy was today flown to hospital after apparently falling 10 metres from a rollercoaster in front of horrified children and families.

The Sun reports that stunned eyewitnesses reported seeing the six-year-old boy fall from the Twister ride at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon, North Yorks.

According to a dad at the scene, the boy's mum was "screaming hysterically" as he was hanging backwards out of the carriage.

One witness said the youngster "slid out and over the top of the carriage" before falling "30ft (10 metres) to the ground".

It comes 18 years after Durham University student Gemma Savage, 20, died when two carriages collided on the same Twister ride.

Simon Moran, a dad who was visiting the park today, said: "Just saw a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley.

"He mustn't have been strapped in right, or too small for the ride.

"As it went down the fast bit towards the 'souvenir' camera, he slid out and over the top of the carriage.

"Fell face down about 20/30ft to the ground."

Gemma Savage, pictured, died on Lightwater Valley Twister rollercoaster in 2001. Picture: Supplied

Police and the ambulance service rushed to the scene and the ride was shut down following the shocking incident during half term.

The young boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary, Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed.

Two years ago, the park was fined £40,000 ($73,000) after a five-year-old girl suffered horrific injuries when her leg became trapped on its Ladybird ride.

The girl's leg became trapped between the platform edge and the carriage in June 2012.

She had been visiting her family in North Yorkshire after travelling from her home in New Zealand.

The girl suffered ligament, cartilage and nerve damage.

In 2014, a deer was killed after being hit by the park's Ultimate ride - the longest in Europe.

A boy, six, has fallen off the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park. Picture: Lightwater Valley

According to official figures, the park attracted 315,000 visitors in 2015.

Lightwater Valley - which was sold to Livingstone Leisure in 2017 - has more than 30 rides and attractions for all ages.

Its signature ride, the 2.5-kilometre Ultimate rollercoaster, is still the longest in Europe.

Livingstone Leisure also owns Birdland Park and Gardens in the Cotswolds and the Flambards Theme Park near Helston, Cornwall.

On its official website, it says that passengers must be over 1.5m to ride on the coasters unaccompanied or over 1.2m if accompanied by an adult.

Lightwater Valley is north of Leeds in the UK. Picture: Google Maps

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a medical incident involving a child at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

"The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified. Officers remain at the scene."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission