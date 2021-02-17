Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy was taken to hospital with fractures to his leg. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The boy was taken to hospital with fractures to his leg. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

by Erin Lyons
17th Feb 2021 5:37 AM

Detectives are trying to piece together how a young boy fell from a five-storey rooftop in Sydney's inner suburbs.

Emergency services were called to an apartment block on Botany Road in Waterloo about 3.30pm Tuesday where they found an 11-year-old boy suffering leg injuries "consistent with a fall".

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with fractures to his leg.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene has been set up and an investigation is underway.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Originally published as Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

More Stories

boy fall rooftop

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biloela man faked ex-girlfriend’s abduction

        Premium Content Biloela man faked ex-girlfriend’s abduction

        News He text his ex-girlfriend’s new flame that she had been abducted.

        Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Premium Content Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Crime The man applied to have his conditions varied in court this week.

        Child calls police to tell them ‘dad assaulted mum’

        Premium Content Child calls police to tell them ‘dad assaulted mum’

        Crime The 29-year-old man faced five charges in court.