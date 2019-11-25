Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
News

Boy dies after falling into curry pot

by Paulina Dedaj
25th Nov 2019 7:09 AM

A 3-year-old boy in India died this week of burn injuries after falling into a giant pot of curry stew.

The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday -- two days after falling into a pot of sambar that was being cooked for a party in Shabad, a small town in the state of Telangana, the New Indian Express reported.

Sambar is a popular curry-based stew made predominantly in southern India and Sri Lanka.

The boy's father told police that the accident happened around noon Sunday when he was playing around the cooking area.

He was taken to a government hospital before being transported to a general hospital where he later died, New Delhi Television Limited reported.

It was the second tragic death under similar circumstances in less than a week.

A 6-year-old boy also died after falling into a cooking pot of sambar on November 13. The accident occurred at the boy's school in Panyam village at lunchtime, India Today reported.

This story was originally published by Fox News and is reprinted with permission.

More Stories

editors picks india seniors-news telangana

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery three-storey Clinton home hits the market without price tag

        premium_icon Mystery three-storey Clinton home hits the market without price...

        News MYSTERY surrounds a beautiful Clinton home recently listed for sale with no set price tag hanging over the property.

        Free community event to celebrate different cultures

        premium_icon Free community event to celebrate different cultures

        News WELCOMING Intercultural Neighbours is bringing together a colourful and creative...

        Momentous occasion for bowls club

        premium_icon Momentous occasion for bowls club

        News The club celebrated the major milestone on Sunday with members past and present in...

        When you can see 2019 formals photos online, in print

        When you can see 2019 formals photos online, in print

        News HUNDREDS of high school students celebrated the end of an era earlier this month...