News

Boy critical after allegedly stolen car crashes into tree

Michael Nolan
10th May 2021 9:10 AM
A 14-year-old boy suffered critical chest injuries after an allegedly stolen car crashed into a tree at the intersection of Summerholm Road and the Warrego Highway.

Police were called to the Hatton Vale incident about 2.30am Monday, where they found the boy behind the wheel of a silver, 2004 model Mazda 3.

A police spokesman said the vehicle was allegedly taken from a Gatton home earlier that night.

It is understood the boy was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Paramedics treated the boy before taking him to Ipswich Hospital.

He was later moved to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains under police watch.

Investigations continue and anyone with information should phone Policelink on 131 444.

 

 

