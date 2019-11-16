Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool this afternoon.
A boy has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool this afternoon.
News

Boy critical after near drowning

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2019 6:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY is in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool on Brisbane's southside this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Runcorn Pool on Bonemill Rd in Runcorn at 3.20pm.

Critical care and high acuity units treated the child on scene before he was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police remain on scene.

Earlier on Saturday, a boy was taken to hospital after a near drowning in a private pool at Broadbeach.

child drowning pool safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cancer fighter Tayla has a vision to help other sick kids

        premium_icon Cancer fighter Tayla has a vision to help other sick kids

        News Despite having to have brain surgery herself, Tayla Weir is more interested in helping other sick kids.

        Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        premium_icon Man impersonates brother to stay out of jail

        News A GLADSTONE man’s plan to stay out of jail was foiled after he gave officers his...

        SALE: Salvos store going half price

        premium_icon SALE: Salvos store going half price

        News The Gladstone Salvation Army store will have a 50 per cent off sale next week.

        Former businessman leads police on CBD car chase

        premium_icon Former businessman leads police on CBD car chase

        News A GLADSTONE man who led police on a car chase around the CBD and was later busted...