Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.
A woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.
Crime

Boy arrested after sexual assault

by Danaella Wivell
2nd May 2019 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIFTEEN year old boy has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in an Edmonton home on Tuesday night.

Police will allege the boy broke into the house about 9.50pm and assaulted a woman in her 20s.

The woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.

Police say the boy fled the scene and the woman called police.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday morning and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of assault with intent to rape, attempted rape and enter dwelling with intent in the night time.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

More Stories

Show More
cairns crime juvenile police sexual assault

Top Stories

    Truck driver fined over $2000 for cooking the books

    premium_icon Truck driver fined over $2000 for cooking the books

    News A PRIME mover driver has fronted court after police checked his logbook against several traffic cameras across Queensland and discovered he cooked the books.

    'She did try to leave': Grieving mother tells of murder

    premium_icon 'She did try to leave': Grieving mother tells of murder

    News 'It's something no parent should ever have happen'

    'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    premium_icon 'Right direction': Rental data points to recovery

    News REIQ vacancy rate report reveals data not seen since 2012.

    CQ mayor challenges Flynn candidates to play by his rules

    premium_icon CQ mayor challenges Flynn candidates to play by his rules

    Council News How keeping this mayor happy could win the seat of Flynn